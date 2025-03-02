Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neale is winning on and off the court. O’Neale announced on Saturday (March 1) that he and his girlfriend, Paige Hurd, are engaged.

During a romantic weekend, the couple jetted off to Viceroy Riviera Maya in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend. On Thursday (Feb. 13), the athlete planned an intimate dinner for two complete with rose petals as he set the mood with a warm fireplace. After dinner came dessert and O’Neale’s big reveal written on a piece of red velvet cake, “Will you marry me?”

“I was feeling nervous because I wasn’t trying to give off any nerve-wracking behavior or give any signs that something was up,” O'Neale tells PEOPLE. “I was really excited because I knew Paige wasn’t expecting it and wanted it to be a huge, special surprise.”

As for Hurd, O'Neale got exactly what he wanted, a “yes” from the actress and her being in total shock.

“During the proposal I was in such shock, it took me about a full minute to stand to my feet,” says Hurd.

“After the proposal I was the happiest I have ever been in my life because she said ‘yes,' ” the Suns' forward said. “The proposal was a great surprise, and she was so shocked that it happened after the whole dinner thinking it was gonna be another time.”

“I’m over the moon and so happy,” the actress says.

The couple met last year and began dating shortly after. This was a manifestation of O'Neale as he was a fan of hers since he watched her in different films and movies growing up.

“She was my lifelong crush,” he says. “Couple years ago me and my friends were talking, I mentioned to them one day I will meet her, date her and marry her. Of course they thought I was joking, but I was serious — it was just the fact we had to meet each other in person.”

Hurd has kept her romantic relationships private given her high-profile life but last year the couple went public with matching pajamas for Christmas.

“I’m beyond lucky and blessed. Royce is the most thoughtful, down-to-earth, gentle man I’ve ever known and I couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with him,” Hurd says. “I believe deep down I knew for a while, but for sure in August of last year.”

They've only been dating for about a year but rumors have already plagued the relationship as the internet claimed Hurd was pregnant. The actress quickly shut down the rumors on Instagram.

“I am not pregnant. I am older than Royce,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding, “The end.”

Despite the rumors, the couple is walking into a happily into their next chapter. O'Neale told the publication that he knew he was ready to marry Hurd last fall.

“I knew I wanted to marry Paige and spend the rest of my life with her,” he says. “We spent a lot of time together, traveled together, lived together, been around each other’s families and closest friends, learned about each other, and loved being with one another all the time.”

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!