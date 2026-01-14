Before Ryan Coogler was directing Hollywood blockbusters, the Black Panther director was making plays on the football field with a future Super Bowl champion.

In an interview with comedian Amy Poehler, Coogler, who played football for Saint Mary's College of California and Sacramento State before pivoting to pursue film at USC School of Cinematic Arts, played alongside former Seattle Seahawks star, Marshawn Lynch.

“I would meet players like Maurice Jones-Drew, or Marshawn Lynch, players I would play against and I’ll be like, ‘Man they a lot better than me,'” Coogler told the comedian. “You come across players that’s like, ‘Oh, that’s something different happening there.’ And that was kind of how I could see early, maybe football wasn’t going to be what I did forever.”

Lynch is known for his boisterous personality which Poehler asked if he was always acted that way even in college.

“I mean, he not funny when you trying to tackle him,” Coogler joked. “Actually, in high school, he was trying to guard me. So, I was dealing with him on offense and defense. I had some success on the offensive side against him, but trying to tackle that man was impossible. So yeah, he was not funny on the field. But as a person, man, he hilarious.”

Both Coogler and Lynch have done well for themselves including the director earning a Golden Globe for Cinematic & Box Office Achievement for his 2025 film Sinners. Ludwig Göransson also took home a trophy for Best Original Score. Sinners was nominated for:

Best Motion Picture – Drama Best Director – Motion Picture (Ryan Coogler) Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama (Michael B. Jordan) Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture (Delroy Lindo) Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture (Wunmi Mosaku) Best Original Score – Motion Picture (Ludwig Göransson) Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (New Award)



The film stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, and more.

As for Lynch, he is a 5-time Pro Bowler, made 2012 First-Team All-Pro, won Super Bowl 48 with the Seahawks and retired from the league in 2019. Off the field, he is a minority team owner and holds stakes in the Seattle Kraken (NHL), Bay Area Panthers (IFL), Seattle Seawolves (Rugby), and the PFL. He's also done guest commentary for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football, Karate Combat League, SlamBall, The ManningCast alongside Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.