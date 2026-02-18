The Obamas made NBA All-Star Weekend a family affair.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were sitting courtside at NBA All-Star Weekend, and what really got fans excited was the appearance of their youngest daughter, Sasha Obama.

The Obamas all had on casual outfits with Michelle wearing a black zip-up jacket and matching trousers. The former presidnet wore a blue zip-up jacekt with a black under shit and greay trousers. Sasha who is now 24-years-old only the top part of her outfit was displayed as she was standing behind her parents.

“My favorite teammates on and off the court,” Michelle captioned her post.

The only family missing from the outing was the Obamas' oldest daughter, Malia Obama. The eldest Obama daughter graduated from Harvard University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. She has now been making a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a writer and director.

Barack Obama shares his starting five in the NBA

Barack is a diehard basketball fan, so it came as no surprise that he wanted to enjoy the sport alongside his family. The former U.S. president shared his all-time starting five NBA players based on shooting, defense, versatility, their impact on the game, and their efficiency. He shared his thoughts on Starting 5 on Netflix in 2024.

For his all-time NBA team, he chose these players in these positions: Michael Jordan (SG), LeBron James (Point Forward), Steph Curry (PG), Kevin Durant (F), and Hakeem Olajuwon (C).

A majority of fans agreed with the former president's picks, but some had some ideas to tweak his starting five.

“A mix of contemporary and past legends, so it’s hard to argue against,” one fan wrote. “However, I would swap Bron with Kobe. Kobe had adaptability, more heart, and experience at the forward position, so I think that would be the better choice.”

“Great 5 but I’m going Shaq over Hakeem,” another fan suggested.

“Okay but no Kobe?! Kobe must be his number 6… gots to be lol,” another fan commented.