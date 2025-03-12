It does not appear Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson was amused by SNL's recent joke about her, which was delivered by her husband, Colin Jost.

Speaking to InStyle, Johansson revealed her reaction to the joke. She was not a fan of the “vulgar” joke, which went ,”Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from their menu. But I ain’t tripping. I’ve been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

She did confirm the SNL producers gave her a warning about the joke. Johansson took it in stride, but the cameras panning at her added to the pressure of the moment.

“I was like, ‘I mean, it’s a vagina joke, how bad could it be?'” she recalled. “And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, ‘No! No, Michael!’”

After the joke was delivered, the camera panned to Scarlett Johansson, who was backstage for the SNL episode. She called this moment “intense,” and it made her feel like she was going to “faint.” Johansson compared it to the movie To Catch a Predator.

“All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera,” Johansson said. “They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to faint.'”

Luckily, it does not sound like Johansson fainted backstage. However, it does appear SNL may have to change their approach in the future when writing jokes when she is there.

The joke occurred during SNL's annual Christmas episode, which aired on December 21, 2024. Weekend Update hosts Jost and Michael Che exchanged jokes as they do every year. One of them included the NSFW joke Johansson reacted to.

Scarlett Johansson's relationship with SNL's Colin Jost

Johansson and Jost began dating in July 2017. They got engaged a couple of years later, in May 2019, and their wedding took place in October 2020. They then had a son together in August 2021.

Currently, Johansson is getting ready for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth. It is her first appearance in the franchise, and she stars in the movie with Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

Rebirth is the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and seventh overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. It features a new cast of leading characters. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard led the last three installments in the Jurassic World series.

They were last seen in the Dominion, which made over $1 billion at the box office. It also brought back legacy actors Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern.

Gareth Edwards (The Creator) will direct the fourth Jurassic World movie. David Koepp, who previously wrote the first two Jurassic Park movies, will return to write Rebirth.