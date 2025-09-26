Serena Williams was taken aback by a decoration she found in her New York City hotel this week.

The tennis icon was surprised by a cotton plant in her hotel, where she asked her followers what they thought.

“Alright, everyone. How do we feel about cotton as decoration?” Williams asked her followers on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Sept. 25.

“Personally, for me, it doesn’t feel great,” Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was in NYC for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS event, where she was a part of the promotion of the film Bodies at Work. Fans commented on Williams' outrage over the cotton plant.

“Wait until she finds out Skims uses cotton in some of their clothing,” a fan wrote on X.

Another fan shared that he saw something before at a hotel. “I think I saw the same thing in a Hilton Double Tree 2 weeks ago. Had no idea it was deliberate. Those rascals,” he wrote.

“I'm not black, and even I consider that offensive and baiting ,” another X user said.

After many people didn't see why Williams was upset, another user on X shared: “Ya'll notice the skin color of the people who don't understand why this would be offensive?”

Serena Williams opens up about GLP-1 weight loss

Williams has been opening up lately, and one of the biggest updates she shared about her life is the use of the GLP-1 drug in which has enabled her to lose 31lbs in eight months.

“I feel like a lot of people have this stigma on GLP-1s and say things like, “Oh, lazy people do it,” or “if you're working hard enough, you don't need that,”‘ Williams told Vogue last month.

“I know for a fact from my experience that it's simply not true. Sometimes you need help. Your story is your story, and it's okay to make that choice to do it if you want to. I did, and I'm really happy with it,” she continued.

She said prior to the using the GLP-1 she never used any drug to help her with weight loss.

“I was putting in the work. I actually think it's a problem a lot of other women can relate to, that you are in the gym and eating healthy, but just can't get to the level you want or need to,” she added.

Overall, the GLP-1 has helped her feel better about herself.

“I feel lighter mentally, I feel sexier, I feel more confident,” she said.