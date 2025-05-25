Serena Williams knows how to have a good time.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was seen belting Green Day classics at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival. The band's official Instagram account reposted the tennis icon on their Instagram Story, having a blast. In the clip, Williams is seen singing the Green Day 2005 classic “Holiday” from their Grammy-winning American Idiot album. In another clip, Williams is seen holding a drink in her hand as she sways to the music.

Serena Williams at the Green Day's show at BottleRock Napa Valley#GreenDay #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/jpYwUKaAiq — Green Day Italia (@greenday_ita) May 24, 2025

The three-day festival was held on May 23 – May 25 in Napa Valley with headliners Noah Kahan, Green Day, and Justin Timberlake. Additionally, there were performances made by Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Cage the Elephant, Ice Cube, Sublime, Kaskade, Public Enemy, E-40, Remi Wolf, Carín León, Sofi Tukker, and more. The event also had some culinary experiences for guests from world-renowned chefs, Bobby Flay, Kristen Kish, and Anthony Kiedis.

Serena Williams Makes Surprise Cameo In Super Bowl Performance

While Williams was enjoying Green Day from the crowd, it wasn't too long ago that she was up on stage. At the Super Bowl halftime show, the tennis star made a cameo during Kendrick Lamar's historic set. The rapper is the first rapper to headline the Super Bowl solo and now holds the title of the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance of all-time.

Williams' involvement in the Super Bowl halftime show came as a shock to fans since they weren't expecting the tennis star to make a cameo during Kendrick's “Not Like Us” performance. She was seen c-walking during the show, a move that she was criticized for back in 2012 when she celebrated her win against Maria Sharapova at the Olympics at Wimbledon court.

However, this time, it wasn't just the c-walking Williams received backlash for. She was accused of being petty by getting involved in the show since her past romantic history with Drake, who “Not Like Us” is aimed at.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, whom the tennis star shares two daughters with, came to her defense online. He called the show “fantastic” and how it symbolizes more than what people are scrutinizing Williams for.

“Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian said in another post on X.

Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music. pic.twitter.com/Xq4O96Yg0s — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 11, 2025

“That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you,” she responded to his post on X. “Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol.”

She continued, “I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don’t have time for petty. All love and respect always nothing negative here.”

That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you 🥰 Gosh I'm so late to the game (I've been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold… — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 17, 2025

In a recap video of the event which shows Williams getting ready for the show, she shared how she was contacted by her fellow Compton native.

“When Kendrick and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'” Williams captioned the video.

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it!” Williams added. “I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”