Shane Gillis has become a reliable face for Bud Light’s recent string of commercials, and his latest might be the funniest yet. Gillis takes viewers on what he calls a “tailgate safari” through LSU country, blending satire with a perfect nod to college football culture, per FanBuzz.

The two-minute ad shows Gillis in safari gear, guiding tourists through an empty parking lot on a cart. At first, the ride feels like a bust. “You said there would be tailgaters here!” one tourist complains. Gillis coolly corrects her, “I said there could be tailgaters here,” before reaching for his Bud Light cooler. With a few cracks of the can, he uses the beer as bait. Suddenly, LSU fans begin emerging from the bushes. More and more tailgaters shuffle toward the cart, drawn in by the promise of Bud Light.

The situation gets chaotic when one tourist, Jeff, disappears into the sea of tailgaters and reemerges grilling with strangers. Gillis shrugs it off with a punchline, telling the group Jeff has been taken in by his new people. “Sorry you lost your husband, but you did sign a waiver,” he quips, cementing the ad’s offbeat humor.

Bud Light and Gillis find a winning formula

This LSU-themed safari isn’t Gillis’ first round with the beer giant. He previously starred in a Texas Longhorns commercial with comedians Tommy Pope and Joe DeRosa. He’s also fronted a “Welcome Back to College Football” spot and one parodying perfume and cologne ads. Most memorably, Bud Light gave him a Super Bowl spotlight in the “Big Men On The Cul-De-Sac” commercial alongside Post Malone.

The streak of ads signals a shift for Bud Light. A brand that’s weathered controversy in recent years has found a sweet spot with Gillis, leaning into humor that actually lands. Just weeks ago, they kicked off the season with the “Bud Light Here” ad, and now this safari follow-up proves they’re keeping the laughs coming.

From LSU’s tiger-striped tailgates to national campaigns, Gillis and Bud Light have tapped into college football fandom in a way that feels both ridiculous and right on target. If laughter really sells beer, then the safari is working.