Even as Shane Gillis first began his monologue at the 2025 ESPYs, he noticed that the crowd wasn't necessarily rocking with him. However, he had one go-to person in the audience to count on as he tanked several of his jokes last week.

“The one person laughing my entire monologue was Busta Rhymes,” Gillis said on his Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast which released on Monday (July 21). “And while I was up there, I kept, like, looking over to be like, ‘Yes. Yes. Yes.’ I don’t care how badly this is going, just seeing Busta Rhymes like…Yes. Yes. Yes.”

Busta was one of the musical acts at the ESPYs which also showcased sets from Clipse (group comprised of brothers Pusha T and Malice), and LiAngelo Ball.

Gillis' jokes ranged from Aaron Rodgers, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, President Donald Trump, and everyone in between. One of his jokes went viral was when he “created” a WNBA player (four-time WNBA All-Star Brittany Hicks), he said into the mic as the audience broke out into applause, when he was actually just referring to Cusker's wife. Gillis used the joke to reveal how little some people actually know WNBA players, but says the joke could have worked for other sports, too, like hockey.

“You could’ve been like, ’10-time All-Star, NHL legend Matt McCusker,’ and they would’ve been like, ‘For sure,’” Gillis said.

“I knew they would clap. I would have clapped. Anybody on earth would clap,” Gillis added.

Shane Gillis Takes A Jab At Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson During ESPYs Monologue

One couple who has repeatedly taken heat online was also spoken about during Gillis' monologue: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

“A bookie,” Gillis said during his monologue before cracking a joke about the couple’s nearly 50-year age gap, “is what Bill Belichick reads to his girlfriend before bedtime.”

The UNC-Chapel Hill football head coach and Hudson have been dating since 2023. Gillis then jokingly backtracked his jab at the couple.

“Also, I’m not trashing Bill Belichick,” Gillis continued. “First off, he’s 73-years-old and he’s dating a hot 24-year-old and people are criticizing him? What happened to this country? We used to be a great country.”

He continued, “He won six Super Bowls. Yeah, he’s dating a hot 24-year-old. Maybe if you guys won six Super Bowls.”

If you haven't already seen it, catch Gillis' monologue below: