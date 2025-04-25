Mariah Rose, daughter of NBA legend Jalen Rose, is giving a perspective from a young woman's point of view on Shannon Sharpe's rape allegations. Mariah, who is the host of Hoops for Hotties, responded to Sharpe's $50 million rape lawsuit on her Instagram account.

“Whether or not Shannon Sharpe is found guilty in the court of law, he’s a weirdo,” the University of Georgia’s Grady College alum said in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 23. “This could all be a cash shakedown, whatever. I don’t care. That man is in his 50s messing with a 19-year-old.”

“I know everybody wants to be taken out of the group chat when it comes to this conversation, but as someone who has grown up around professional athletes and sports and has worked in sports for years and loves sports, this brings about a bigger conversation,” Mariah continued. “Oh, God, I feel like I’m going to make some people mad. Athletes need to stop being treated like their performance outweighs their character.”

Sharpe, who is a host of Club Shay Shay, Night Cap with Chad “Ochocino” Johnson, and First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith, was sued by a woman going as “Jane Doe” in the filing made in Nevada. According to the filing, he is being accused of sexual assault and battery by a former partner in a lawsuit filed on Sunday, April 20. Doe was reportedly 20 per Associated Press when the pair met at a local gym and had a “consensual rocky relationship” with Sharpe for nearly two years.

Mariah also spoke to the idealization some fans have of athletes. She added that sometimes athletes stay in a state where it's hard for them to grow up as they continue to chase a past life and how their relationships are sometimes stunted due to the lack of accountability that is asked of them.

“I’m quite sick of these stories coming out where it’s obvious that athletes have been getting away with treating women like objects to conquer and not people for years and years,” Mariah said. “This comes from the fact that we treat athletes like God himself if they can catch a ball or throw a ball or score a touchdown or score a ball in a basket.”

“The way that they are entitled and coddled, they are having their hands held through school, they are having their hands held through relationships, they feel like they can get any woman they want because they have all of this money and everybody is chasing after them,” Mariah continued. “They get addicted to this life and aren’t able to settle down. And then they’re 56 years old and messing with 19-year-olds.”

Shannon Sharpe To Step Away From ESPN Duties Temporarily

Sharpe has denied the rape allegations and claims that the lawsuit is a “shakedown” in an Instagram video posted to the broadcaster's Instagram this week.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe said, adding: “I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.”

He followed up the video with a separate post on Instagram Thursday, April 24 announcing that he is temporarily stepping away from his duties at ESPN. The three-time Super Bowl champion is still promoting his other ventures online. ESPN responded to Sharpe's statement per CNN, “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”