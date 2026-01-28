NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his dating life.

Shaq was recently a guest on Caleb Pressley's Sundae Conversation, where he corrected the host about the rumor that he had “four white girlfriends.” Last year, The Breakfast Club host Jess Hilarious claimed that she visited Shaq's home in Atlanta, where “four big booty white women” were living.

“I’m at Shaq house yesterday, right? And yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo,” Jess said at the time. “He got four white bit*hes, big booties in there. Like, one is in the kitchen cleaning, the other one is in the basement.”

“He has four wives?” Charlamagne Tha God asks.

Jess replied, clarifying, “four white women!”

Since Jess made that claim, Shaq has been bringing it up in interviews, such as on the It’s Giving Podcast with Sarah Fontenot back in March 2025.

“I need you to do me a favor—I need you to back up. I don’t want my four white women to get upset.”

This time around, Shaq also kept it light and leaned into the joke by correcting Pressley by claiming Jess was wrong and that it is actually six women. The two immediately began laughing as Shaq got more into his dating life.

Pressley asked rhe four-time NBA champion why he doesn't shoot his shot at a woman who recently slid into his DMs. Shaq that doesn't do that as women usually are the ones to approach him first.

Shaq was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011. The former couple share four children together Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah. He also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

The NBA icon has been open about his fault in the relationships with his exes.

“I had two perfect women and I messed it up,” Shaq told Mo Talk Radio in 2023. “My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], and then I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was also a perfect woman and I messed it up.

“Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman — I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb.