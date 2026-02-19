Snoop Dogg proved that he's just like us….

The Grammy-nominated rapper and cultural icon has been in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics as Team USA's first-ever Official Honorary Coach. While Snoop has been congratulating athletes and cheering them on during the Winter Olympics, his journey has not all been filled with positive moments.

The “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper had his card declined while ordering dinner at a restaurant in Italy when he ordered a cheeseburger, chicken wings, chicken nuggets, and French fries at the gastropub Cronox, according to Valmadre in a video posted to social media. While he didn't have any cash on hand, Snoop Dogg repaid he owners with five free tickets to the 2026 Winter Olympics snowboarding finals.

Fans responded to the Snoop Dogg's act with many criticizing the credit card company.

“Whoever that card company was is about to lose a customer. Watch him have a card deal & commercial in 3, 2, 1,” one fan demanded.

One fan responded that the rapper also has relatable issues too. “So @SnoopDogg has real-people problems too. His credit card company must be sweating’ now.”

Article Continues Below

Another fan praised Snoop for his kindness, “That's sweet he didn't need to do that.”

After Snoop Dogg’s credit card didn’t go through on a takeout order in Livigno during the Winter Olympics, he paid the next day and gifted the restaurant owners five tickets to the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. pic.twitter.com/nS4H99M2ox — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 15, 2026

Snoop Dogg has been having a blast at the Olympics as he returned for his second year following the 2024 Paris Olympics as an NBC correspondent. In conversation with The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, he was asked what his 25-year-old self would think of him being connected to the Olympics.

“That you’re lying,” Snoop said. “You’re telling a big-a** lie. I didn’t have the vision of even being in this position at that age. Never aspired to be connected to this, but always had love for sports.”

“It just felt like it organically grew into what it was supposed to be, based on the love that I have for human beings, for sport, and for the country that I’m from.”