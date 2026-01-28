The Super Bowl 60 halftime show always sparks debate, but this year’s conversation feels louder. With Bad Bunny set to headline the break between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, fans weighed in on who they want to see join him on stage and which songs they hope make the final setlist, VegasInsider.com reports. A nationwide survey of NFL fans now gives a clear picture of those preferences.

When it comes to guest performers, Cardi B sits comfortably at the top. She captured roughly a third of all votes, putting significant distance between herself and the rest of the field. Drake followed as the second most popular choice, while Marc Anthony rounded out the top three. Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, and Becky G also earned strong support, signaling fans’ appetite for crossover appeal that blends Latin pop, reggaeton, and mainstream hip hop.

Cardi B’s dominance extended beyond overall totals. She ranked as the top choice across the majority of U.S. states and appeared most often as the number one option among individual NFL fan bases. Even among different age groups, support stayed consistent, with Cardi B leading every demographic surveyed.

Fans align strongly on the songs they want to hear

Song preferences showed even more alignment. “I Like It” emerged as the clear favorite that fans wanted to hear at the Super Bowl, earning the highest share of votes and finishing first in every state. A few regional ties popped up, but none displaced it from the top overall spot. Behind it, “Party,” “Moscow Mule,” and “Tití Me Preguntó” formed a tight cluster of fan favorites, followed closely by “Dakiti.”

Notably, “I Like It” also ranked as the top choice across all 32 NFL fan bases, highlighting how strongly fans associate that track with a big stage moment. Taken together, the results point toward a halftime show fans expect to feel celebratory, collaborative, and packed with familiar hits.

The survey, conducted in January 2026 among more than 3,000 U.S. NFL fans, underscores one theme. Viewers want Bad Bunny to lean into star power and crowd-tested songs when Super Bowl 60 reaches its most watched minutes.