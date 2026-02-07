According to recent reports, SZA will perform at Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 bash, joining a stacked entertainment lineup that already includes Cardi B, Nelly, and Ashanti, TheNews reports. The party, hosted annually by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, has become a magnet for A-list performers, athletes, and executives tied to the biggest game on the calendar.

The report notes that while some performers remain closely guarded secrets, SZA’s involvement signals another big swing for the invite-only event as Super Bowl 2026 approaches. Cardi B’s set comes amid added attention surrounding her personal life after she was recently spotted at the AFC Championship Game supporting New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Sources told Page Six that she planned to head west for Rubin’s celebration, which has built a reputation for unpredictable moments and celebrity cameos.

A Grammy glow meets Super Bowl spectacle

SZA’s Super Bowl party appearance follows her standout night at the Grammy Awards earlier this week in Los Angeles. At the Feb. 1 ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena, she won Record of the Year for “Luther,” her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

During her acceptance speech, SZA struck a reflective tone, encouraging fans to push through uncertainty and lean on one another. The moment drew added attention due to a brief onstage mix-up by presenter Cher, who initially stumbled through the announcement before correcting herself.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that Patriots owner Robert Kraft could make an appearance during Cardi B’s set, reviving memories of his viral onstage moment with the rapper at the Fanatics party in 2019.

With SZA riding Grammy momentum and Cardi B headlining one of Super Bowl weekend’s most talked-about nights, Fanatics’ 2026 bash is already shaping up as a centerpiece event beyond the football field.