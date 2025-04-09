Taylor Swift has been a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games over the last two seasons, whether fans like it or not. Swift has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since 2023 and sparked romance rumors with her attendance at a game that September. She's been there to cheer Kelce on during his big moments, like winning Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers. The 14-time Grammy winner has also been there during his low moments as well such as the devastating loss the Chiefs suffered at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 back in February. However, this season, there might be a change as sources reveal that the singer might be absent from some games.

According to Reality Tea, a way that Swift and Kelce might continue to stay lowkey will be the singer's won't be attending games as much as the previous season. However, other than this one report, there is no confirmation if Swift will be attending as much or if she will be decked out in her red gear for next season since just two weeks ago, a source told Page Six that Swift was ready to cheer Kelce on.

“We’re told Swift will ‘of course’ be back in the stands or suites cheering on Kelce for the 2025-2026 NFL season, as she always has been and plans to make it to as many games as possible,” the source said.

However, if the report does pan out, this is not the first time that Swift has changed plans about her attendance at Chiefs games. Last season, sources told Page Six that she was not going to attend any away games.

“If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns,” says a source. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce On Settling Down

The couple has had their fair share in the spotlight and as they are in their “low-key” phase, they are looking towards their future. Kelce and Swift have reportedly been thinking of a future outside of Kansas City and have been allegedly house hunting in Montana.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

It doesn't stop at the house hunting either. Swift is looking forward to spending her life with Kelce in the near future.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.