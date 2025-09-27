Taylor Swift is right by Selena Gomez's side.

Swift joined Gomez's wedding festivities on Friday (Sept. 26) as the actress is set to marry Benny Blanco this weekend. The “Cruel Summer” singer even offered to be Gomez's flower girl during the wedding when news broke that the Gomez would be marrying the music producer.

The wedding is set to take place at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara this weekend, according to the Daily Mail. In addition to Swift, other stars such as Paris Hilton and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are also set to be in attendance.

It is unclear if Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, will be in attendance. However, his appearance at the wedding most likely won't happen as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 pm ET on Sunday (Sept. 28).

Swift and Gomez have been friends for over a decade. They became friends as teenagers when they dated the Jonas Brothers — Gomez with Nick Jonas and Swift with Joe Jonas. The Only Murders in the Building star recently shared that having a long-lasting friendship with Swift was the “best thing” coming from those past romantic relationships.

“We were young. We all know and love each other now. It's so cute. We didn't know what we were doing. But, yeah, she and I like to say that the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet,” Gomez told the Therapuss podcast last month.

Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce

This wedding will be good practice for Swift who just got engaged last month. The Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift after two years of dating. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in a joint post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Article Continues Below

So far, wedding planning for the two seems to be underway but a final date has not been revealed. An insider revealed that the couple wants their wedding to be intimate.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source told People. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

Kelce broke his silence on the engagement and thanked everyone for their congratulatory remarks on his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said.“It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”