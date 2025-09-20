Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already in planning mode following their engagement last month.

Swift might be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later as a source told Us Weekly that the wedding is “likely going to be early next year.”

However, planning is still underway.

“It’s still in the very early planning stages. There is no venue or location set yet,” an insider added.

“She’s in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she’s so creative,” they added.

Last week, according to the Daily Mail, the couple is looking at getting married at Swift's Rhode Island mansion. The singer purchased the property in 2013 and is known for hosting Fourth of July parties with her celebrity friends.

While the venue is still getting confirmed, Swift still has to nail in the right designer for her wedding dress.

“Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown,” the source told the outlet. “She has been so blown away and overwhelmed and flattered at the same time, but she hasn’t made a decision.”

The details surrounding the wedding are still getting hammered down, the couple has agreed the vibe of the wedding.

“They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people. It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people,” the source says. “It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them.”

“Despite their celebrity, they are down-to-earth and normal,” the source added. “They aren’t the flashy people who want a $20 million fantasy wedding. She doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance. It will be more intimate.”

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating last month. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post as the singer flexed her $1 million engagement ring.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Kelce recently opened up about the proposal to sports broadcaster and close friend Erin Andrews on how “rattled” he was when getting down on one knee.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”