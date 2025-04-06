Why Taylor Swift has been avoiding her friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a lowkey profile in the last couple of months after the devastating Super Bowl loss. The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 back in February and the couple has been using the downtime to enjoy spending time with one another. While Swift and Kelce are getting some much-needed R&R since the singer also just finished her record-breaking Eras Tour in December, she reportedly has been avoiding some friends during this time.

One of Swift's closest friends in the industry is Blake Lively, known for her work in Gossip Girl and the latest scandal with It Ends With Us. According to several sources, the 14-time Grammy winner has “increasingly avoiding many of her friends” so they are not looped into the legal drama between Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl actress and Baldoni have been going back and forth with legal updates about their cases against one another for several months. Lively recently filed to dismiss Baldoni's case but she is suing the director, claiming that he sexually harassed her on set and allegedly planned a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation. Baldoni is also suing Lively alongside her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds (who also recently filed to dismiss Baldoni's case) and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

Taylor Swift Mentioned In Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Swift is not being sued by either Baldoni or Lively but her name did come up in alleged text messages Baldoni shared. Lively allegedly mentioned the singer and her husband in a text message exchange between she and Baldoni. The actress described Swift and Reynolds as one of her “dragons” who Baldoni believes were sent to a Manhattan apartment to intimidate him to make creative changes to the script.

“I really love what you did. It really does [help] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni's text allegedly read.

A report per Daily Mail published on Tuesday (March 4), a source claims that it's possible for Swift to be subpoenaed.

“In an embarrassing new blow for Blake Lively, Taylor Swift will be subpoenaed to be questioned under oath as part of the on-going Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit battle, according to a source close to the legal action,” read Daily Mail's report.

As for as Swift's involvement in the film goes, her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and pivotal scene in the project. According to a source per Us Weekly, the singer was did not see the film prior to it's release.

“Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theaters,” an insider notes. “She is not relevant to the case.”

Baldoni and Lively are set to take their lawsuits to trial next March.