Taylor Swift just did what many thought was impossible. Her new album The Life of a Showgirl has officially passed Adele’s 25 for the biggest first-week performance in modern music history. According to Billboard and Luminate, the project has already reached 3.5 million equivalent unit sales, about 20,000 more than Adele’s 2015 total.

Adele still holds the record for pure album sales, which count physical and digital purchases only. 25 reached 3.378 million, while Showgirl stands at 3.2 million so far. But with two full days left in the chart week, Swift is on pace to overtake that record as well, solidifying her run as one of the most dominant artists of this generation.

Swift's sales strategy and vinyl takeover

Swift’s approach to releasing The Life of a Showgirl shows her unmatched understanding of how fans connect with music today. She released several versions of the album throughout the week, including special editions with acoustic tracks and digital exclusives that boosted demand. Even after massive pre-orders counted toward her first-day sales, she kept fans engaged by constantly adding something new.

The results are staggering. Luminate reports that The Life of a Showgirl sold 1.2 million vinyl copies, breaking the previous record of 859,000 set by her own The Tortured Poets Department. In total, streaming added around 300,000 units to the overall sales figure. Analysts believe the album could finish close to 4 million units by the end of the week, an achievement few imagined possible in the streaming era.

Beyond the charts, Swift also ruled the box office. Her concert film Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl made 33 million dollars during its limited three-day run, proving her ability to turn every project into a cultural event. From music to film, Swift continues to redefine what artistic success looks like in the modern age.