Taylor Swift decided to sit out from the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener...but the pop star had her reasons.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 4th in the NFL season opener. Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, plays for the Chiefs, and fans were expecting the singer to support him as he enters his 13th season in the league. However, neither Swift nor any of the WAGS (wives and girlfriends of sports stars) went overseas for the game, according to TMZ.

However, Swift's case is a little different, given her global popularity, and a Daily Mail report suggests that security is a concern, but was not the only reason why the “Cruel Summer” singer opted to stay behind.

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play,” revealed Daily Mail’s source.

It's a long-haul flight of about 13 hours from Kansas City to São Paulo, and the insider adds that it “would have been a tremendous cost for only a few hours to be in the city.”

Article Continues Below

To add to the safety concerns, the singer “would have wanted her security team there a few days ahead to make sure everything was OK” before she packed her bags for the flight.

In the end, “It ended up being the smart thing to do, it was easier not to move mountains to watch one game,” the source added.

Last season, Swift attended 10 games with nine of them being at home in Arrowhead Stadium. The 10th game was the only away game the singer appeared at which was the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Fans won't have to worry as the source states she “will be at enough games this season, especially in Kansas City.”

The next game for the Chiefs will be a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.