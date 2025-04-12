Taylor Swift fans are not happy about the inclusion of the singer in Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast survey. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end co-hosts the podcast with his brother Jason Kelce who is a former Philadelphia Eagles center. On a recent bonus episode of the podcast via Wondery, Travis and Jason inquired what made fans tune into their podcast. The brothers listed a few options for fans to respond to which included:

“I was drawn to the football-specific commentary and analysis of games”

“I was drawn to the Kelce family dynamic…”

Those options went over well, however, it was the choices that included Swift — Travis' girlfriend since 2023 — that angered Swifties.

“I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift's life and her relationship with Travis,” an option read.

Another option read: “I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor's happiness outside of her music.”

Taylor Swift Fans React To Survey Questions

“The questions about Taylor and their relationship is so weird and gross. what's the goal here? If so many people choose those Wondery will demand Travis to talk about Taylor and their private life? those questions should be removed,” one fan posted on X.

the questions about Taylor and their relationship is so weird and gross. what's the goal here? If so many people choose those Wondery will demand Travis to talk about Taylor and their private life? those questions should be removed — Katy (@kaatyy1989) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I did the Survey and I do like hearing about Taylor and Travis but the more I Think about it the more I think maybe the relationships should be kept out of the podcast except for maybe an occasional mention of Taylor and Kylie,” another fan responded.

I did the Survey and I do like hearing about Taylor and Travis but the more I Think about it the more I think maybe the relationships should be kept out of the podcast except for maybe an occasional mention of Taylor and Kylie. — Pam (@pamelarenee04) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Some of those questions mentioning taylor swift were worded badly. using the word easter egg in regards to their relationship was not ok,” a fan reacted.

https://twiiter.com/emmalovesWEFIL/status/1910037741351625168

However, other fans thought that the survey questions were beneficial to the growth of the podcast and are just standard practice in market research.

A fan wrote: “I fear people are not understanding that this is a pretty typical market research survey, and was created by wondery to gather feedback on all of their podcasts. Were certain questions worded weirdly? Sure. But most of them allowed for good feedback.”

I fear people are not understanding that this is a pretty typical market research survey, and was created by wondery to gather feedback on all of their podcasts. Were certain questions worded weirdly? Sure. But most of them allowed for good feedback 🤷🏼‍♀️ — ohmymymyhillary (@hillary_lee_93) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Another fan came to Travis' defense as many online users accused him of coming up with the questions Wondery asked about the podcast.

“How you still got this up? Travis is now being accused of clout chasing once again you honestly don’t help him whatsoever with some of this dumb s***- wondery is slowly ruining the pod too,” another fan reacted to the survey.

While many fans were surprised by the mention of Swift so many times on the survey, Travis and Jason are fully aware that many tune in every week to hear information about the singer. When the brothers won iHeartRadio's Podcast Of The Year award they thanked the Swifties for their votes.

“We would be remiss if we didn't immediately thank all of the 92%ers out there, aka Swifties, who voted for us to win this award,” Jason Kelce said in a clip.

“Thank you guys for everything, and we truly do have the best fan base in the entire world,” Travis chimed in. “Thank you guys for voting every single day of every single month and every hour that day.”