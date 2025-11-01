The Seattle Kraken know how to throw a party, and for this year's Halloween bash, they had a surprise guest that shocked everyone.

This year, Kraken had an Adam Sandler-themed Halloween party where guests were to dress like the actor from his various films or his distinctive off-set outfits. From the photos shared on social media, their night was made to be even more special when the actor showed up and took photos with everyone.

Adam Sandler was performing in Seattle so the @SeattleKraken held a Sandman-themed costume party… The REAL Adam Sandler came thru to take pics after the show 😂 (via heatherwagonnerr/IG, ryiann/IG) pic.twitter.com/vx80TovOWN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kraken weren't the only ones to use Sandler as inspiration this Halloween. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, went as characters from his 1998 film, Waterboy. The NFL MVP went as Sandler's character in the film, Robert Boucher Jr., and the Sinners' actress portrayed Vicki Vallencourt who is played by Fairuza Balk.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen for halloween pic.twitter.com/xhdERvhNhC — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) October 31, 2025

This year was pretty big for Sandler as he released Happy Gilmore 2. The film is the sequel to his 1996 film. Happy Gilmore 2 starred several professional athletes such as Travis Kelce, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Keegan Bradley, and more. Sandler turned the film into a family affair as his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughters, Sadie and Sunny all had roles in the film.

Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, made his film debut for his role in Happy Gilmore 2. Sandler praised Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift when speaking about the NFL star's role in the film.

“Taylor is so d**n nice to my family,” Sandler told Entertainment Tonight. “My kids [have] met Taylor [Swift] a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler continued. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school, and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say. He certainly is a stud.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.