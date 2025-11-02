Jordon Hudson can take a joke.

The former college cheerleader decided to be herself for Halloween by referencing a viral moment from earlier this year. For her costume this year, Hudson decided to rewear the outfit she had on during the viral CBS Sunday Morning interview when she interjected during Tony Dokoupil's question, asking how she and her boyfriend, Bill Belichick, met.

“The costume I never seem to be able to take off,” Hudson captioned her Instagram post.

“Good thing I like my friends cancelled,” one fan wrote referencing lyrics from Taylor Swift's “Cancelled” who Hudson has mentioned being a fan of the singer in the comment section.

While Hudson got some negative comments, many fans uplifted her with their responses. “You do your thing and ignore the ignorant comments! They don’t know you to even be so hateful!” one fan wrote. “You can always Post and remove comment!! My husband was 18 years older than me so you enjoy your Life !!”

How did Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson respond to CBS interview backlash?

Following the CBS interview in which Belichick was on the program to promote his new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football, the UNC coach explained that the interview was to talk about his book not his personal life.

Article Continues Below

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football. Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Belichick wrote in a statement, sent via email from the University of North Carolina per PEOPLE.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book,” he continued. “After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion.”

Belichick went on to reiterate that he and Hudson met in 2021 on a flight to Palm Beach.

Hudson has not come out and said anything about the incident but she did repost other X users' thoughts on the situation, which seemingly could align with her own.

“Nothing awkward about it,” one X user wrote, which Hudson reposted onto her timeline. “Imagine a private person wanting to keep their private life private. Shocking.”

Hudson also reposted: “I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media.”

What was not shown is Belichick's costume but it was not too much of a shocker since UNC played against Syracuse on Halloween (Oct. 31). Their next game is against Stanford on Nov. 8.