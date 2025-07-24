Jason Kelce last year when he ripped his shirt off at a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 21, 2024. Little did fans know it was the first time the former Philadelphia Eagles center met his brother's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce, who hosts the New Heights podcast alongside Jason, recollected about the viral moment.

“Do you understand how proud I am to be the reason that you did this ridiculous pose?” Travis, who has been dating Swift since 2023, asked his brother on the July 23 episode. “I feel so seen. This is what my dream was always to make human beings do.”

“The first time I met your girlfriend, so that was, it was an all-timer,” Jason responded.

The father of four revealed that the reason he tore off his shirt was for his excitement for Travis’ standout performance, where he had 7 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown, and was “combined with drinking for an entire six hours with Bill's Mafia before the game got me real excited.”

Jason is not the only Kelce member who has recently spoken about Swift. Their father, Ed Kelce, joined his sons at the American Century Championship last weekend when he was asked what he thought about Travis' girlfriend.

“She is a very special person. One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met,” Ed told the Daily Mail on Monday, July 21.

As for Ed meeting Swift for the first time, he shared the suite with her back in October 2023, when the Chiefs were playing against the Denver Broncos. The father of two shared how kind and down to earth she was.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told PEOPLE at the time. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

The first Chiefs game Swift attended was on Sept. 24, 2023 where she was in the suite with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, have also been rooting Travis on with their attendance at Chiefs games over the past two years.

Now that Travis is entering his 13th season in the NFL, there will be plenty more opportunities for their families to connect. The Chiefs first game of the season will be in São Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.