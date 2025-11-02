The Green Bay Packers are battling the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A slew of injuries is slowing down Green Bay in the game. Wide receiver Matthew Golden is the latest Packers player to get hurt.

Golden is questionable to return to the game after suffering a shoulder injury, per NFL Network. Golden got hurt in the second half of the contest.

Green Bay is playing Carolina at time of writing. The Packers hold a 5-1-1 record on the season. The squad was trailing Carolina when Golden had to leave the game.

Golden has posted two receptions for 9 yards on Sunday against the Panthers. He has more than 250 receiving yards this season for the squad, with no touchdowns.

Packers have big expectations for Matthew Golden

Golden is a rookie who was selected by Green Bay in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Texas and Houston. In 2024, Golden went to the College Football Playoff while playing for the Longhorns.

Golden was received with wide acclaim by Packers fans, following his draft selection. Green Bay has been searching for the last few years to find wideouts who can complement quarterback Jordan Love. This season, Golden has shown flashes of brilliance.

Golden's greatest performance so far in his NFL career came against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 12. He finished that game with 86 receiving yards. Green Bay defeated Cincinnati, 27-18.

Packers fans hope that Golden is able to return to the field soon. Green Bay is currently sitting in first in the NFC North, after three straight wins.