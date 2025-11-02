Kevin Durant is getting real about how long he lets women stay at his place after a date.

In the Oct. 30 interview with Bobbi Althoff on the Not This Again podcast, he revealed his ideal situation with a woman coming over and then leaving his house.

Durant shared that he would want women to “come over once or twice a week and maybe leave something, but go home in the morning.”

“It's almost like checkout. After breakfast, you gotta dip,” he continued. “‘Cause it's like now get too comfortable. Like, we're not there yet, but once we get there though you can stay past 2, until at least 4 [p.m.]”

Althoff responded to Durant asking if 4 p.m. would be considered a “late checkout” to which the Houston Rockets star agreed.

“If you stay and you do your thing and you make sure my s–t is right, then you get to stay longer,” he said.

Kevin Durant on relationships

Elsewhere in the interview, Durant talks about not being married and how it's not something he necessarily desires.

“I have never really dreamt of having a wedding day,” Durant explained, “When I go to a wedding, it's like ‘oh it's dope.' It's not like I need it to happen in my mind. But (a wedding) is still a cool event.”

Article Continues Below

Durant keeps his relationships under wraps but he was previously engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2013. However, the engagement ended the following year.

He got into more details about marriage including on if he were to get a prenup and how he struggles with commitment.

“That's not really a prenup, though. I mean, you still have to, when you walk away, at least give something,” Durant said. “It's like the word marriage, like what the relationship is, like do I want to be with this somebody every day and hang out with the same person every day.”

“I think divorce is more realistic cuz the divorce percentage is higher,” he added. I have never really dreamt of having a wedding day… When I go to a wedding, it’s like ‘oh it’s dope’… It’s not like I need it to happen in my mind. But (a wedding) is still a cool event.”

Durant also seemingly draws the line at sharing the same space with someone as well.

“But living together, that's a big commitment. Like, really combining your life with somebody on the day-to-day is crazy,” he explained. “Especially when you lived your whole life by yourself and then now you're living with somebody.”

Durant is believed to be single at the moment. However, he has a lot to occupy his time even if it's not a relationship since he already kicked off the first couple of games as a Rocket. So far, his transition to the Rockets from the Phoenix Suns has been positive as he's averaging 27.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.

The Rockets next game is against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, Nov. 3.