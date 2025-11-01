Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani are working on their relationship. Luciani revealed in a clip on social media this week that she is looking back on her previous divorce filing, claiming it was “stupid and silly” as to why she filed.

“I met the love of my life and I almost divorced his a– in six months being real stupid and silly. Actually, we both filed for divorce,” Luciani said in the video.

The couple got married in January, and they both filed for divorce in July. On Luciani's court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no chance of reconciliation.

She then began to give her followers some tips on being married and just having to toughen it out in the beginning. Luciani added that sometimes its best not to say anything.

“Let’s talk about the struggles of being a new, young wife. First thing I can tell you as a new wife … shut your mouth. Shut up,” she added. “I’m saying, pick your battles. And sometimes, pick them quietly. Understand: when you became one with your husband, that means you became one.”

She then explained about how wealthy men don't want to deal with attitudes and that they just want peace.

“Successful, top-tier men, they just want peace. They don’t want anything else,” Luciani said. “And I’m about to say something that’s probably gonna hurt y’all feelings. Black successful men do marry Black women. … I already know, sis, life was not easy for us and along the way, we formed a little neck roll that we can’t get rid of. Because life was hard doesn’t give you the right to be rude, a b—h, confrontational, nasty attitude, uncooperative — any of those things.

Howard hasn't made his own statement regarding the state of their relationship but he commented on Luciani's post, “I love everything about you.”

In addition to the social media clip, there have been rumors circulating about the two trying to patch up their marriage as they were seen together several times throughout the last couple of months. In an Instagram video the reality TV star posted today (Nov. 1), the pair was working out together in their home gym.

Last month, they attended a fair together as well as celebrated the official Dwight Howard Day on Oct. 10. Everything looks to be going well for Howard and Luciani.