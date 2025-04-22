One of the close friends of Taylor Swift is Gracie Abrams, who opened for her on the blockbuster Eras Tour.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Abrams opened up about her relationship with the “Cruel Summer” singer. Abrams called it an “extreme” situation. Being friends with Swift means more media attention, for better or worse.

“It's like, I really don't have it that bad in terms of invasion of privacy, you know what I mean?” Abrams said. “I feel like I learned a lot from her, obviously, but one of the things that I've felt lucky to observe is how extreme it can be [for her]. It helps right-size my own s**t.”

Ultimately, it has been a learning experience for Abrams. Seeing the amount of attention that Swift gets puts her own fame into perspective. She did concede that she hasn't let it affect how she lives her daily life or dating life — “That would be so unfortunate,” she told Billboard with a laugh.

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift's relationship

Abrams and Swift's relationship dates back years. In 2023, Abrams was one of the openers of Swift's Eras Tour when it traveled across North America.

She then returned to the role in 2024, performing at all 18 of Swift's shows in North America in 2024. These included the tour finale in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, Swift featured on Abrams' second album, The Secret of Us. She is featured on the song “Us.” Swift also co-wrote and co-produced the track. It was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys.

Abrams has also opened for Olivia Rodrigo on her Sour Tour in 2022. She has headlined four of her own tours, including the Secret of Us Tour.

The Secret of Us Tour recently began on September 5, 2024. It is slated to conclude on August 27, 2025, in Mexico. She is coming off a show in Thailand and is about to perform in Auckland, New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Swift is enjoying time off after concluding the Eras Tour. Swift performed 149 shows during its run. It concluded on December 8, 2024,

Now, she is in an offseason of sorts with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. They have been seen hanging out more now that they are both off the road. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It does not appear Swift will tour in 2025. This year may be one of recording for Swift as she prepares to release her 12th album or next re-recorded (Taylor's Version) album.