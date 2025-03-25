According to reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined on their recent date by reporter Erin Andrews.

Page Six reports Swift and Kelce were spotted with Andrews while in Montana. They were seen eating at Auric Room at Lone Mountain Ranch, according to an insider.

“Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him,” the source said to Page Six. “They're all good friends.”

It does appear Swift and Kelce are enjoying their time together amid the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason. They are coming off an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they are trying to rebuild.

Right after the Super Bowl ,the two took a vacation. They appear to be back in the United States now. We will have to wait and see if they are seen in public on any more dates with Andrews in the coming days.

Did Erin Andrews set Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce up on a date?

As the source said, Kelce has jokingly credited his relationship with Swift to Andrews. Before they started dating, Andrews pitched Kelce to Swift on her podcast.

“Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” she said. ” know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy.”

Whether or not Andrews' comments had anything to do with it, Swift and Kelce did start dating shortly after. They have been going steady since, and Andrews continues to be a part of their relationship.

Kelce called out Swift on his New Heights podcast during the summer of 2023. He revealed that he saw the Eras Tour and tried to meet her after the show. However, she did not greet her VIP guests.

A few months later, she was seen at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. They were seen leaving the game together and made their relationship public shortly after.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 total games, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Fransisco 49ers. She attended several games throughout the 2024 season as well.

Their offseason

Kelce has also supported Swift on her ventures as well. He attended several of her Eras Tour shows since they started dating. He was a fixture of the European leg of the tour, which took place during the summer of 2024.

Additionally, he joined her on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England. He performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” from The Tortured Poets Department.

Now, they are enjoying time off together. The 2024 NFL season has wrapped up, and Kelce won't have to report back to the Chiefs until the summer. Swift also concluded the Eras Tour in December 2024 and seems bound to take a year off from touring in 2025.