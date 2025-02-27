Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are moving on after the devastating Super Bowl loss between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. The Eagles won 40-22 against the Chiefs in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

According to Daily Mail, Swift and Kelce went on a romantic getaway outside of the United States. When they left and where they went is not public knowledge at the moment but the couple reportedly left shortly after the Super Bowl.

The pair are already back in the US according to Page Six.

“Taylor and Travis have stepped out for a date night since returning to the US but went unnoticed when they did so,” a source told the outlet.

“They weren’t photographed or anything, and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together,” the source continued.

Between the Eras Tour and preparation for the Super Bowl, the two “had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year.”

What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Up To Next?

Earlier this month, Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, spoke to Australia’s Today show about what he thinks the couple should do next.

“I think we get past the Super Bowl, I think it’s going to be a very good period for the two of them without the NFL season, without the Eras Tour,” Ed said. “Just them alone, really connecting more. And I think that can only be a good thing.”

The couple seemingly took Ed's advice and are moving forward. Since the Chiefs failed to have a three-peat at the Super Bowl, many fans believe that Travis might be hanging up his cleats. The Chiefs tight end has also spoken out that he feels indifferent about retiring.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

As for Swift, she will reportedly drop new music this year but fans will have to wait until next year to get a tour from her.

It's also possible that during this vacation Travis could have gotten down on one knee as those closest to the couple believe that there is an engagement underway.

“Those close to them actually think [Travis may do it] while they’re on vacation,” a source tells Us Weekly. Another insider shares, “they are both on the same page about taking the next step.”

“There’s no way to have a relationship when they’re all over the place with work. It’s going to be easier now to find time to go over plans and make sure everything aligns. Taylor wants to go to multiple places in Europe and somewhere tropical. […] They’re still madly in love, and their relationship just keeps getting better and better.”