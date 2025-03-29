Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level with an additional commitment to one another. According to an insider close to the couple, they have decided to adopt a puppy together.

“They knew this would be a big commitment, and they see it as a way to strengthen their partnership,” the insider told Marca.com. “Raising a puppy together requires teamwork, patience, and a lot of love-things they already have in abundance. It's been an adjustment, but Taylor and Travis are loving every moment of it. They're learning, laughing, and bonding in a whole new way.”

So far this year after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl loss, Swift being boo'ed at the Super Bowl, and Grammy losses, the couple has been keeping a low profile. A decision to get a puppy makes sense as they both don't have anything announced at the moment such as a tour for Swift and Kelce does not go to training camp until the summer. He announced earlier this month that he will be staying in the NFL for at least another season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

As for Swift, she has been dealing with some personal issues involving the mothers of her godchildren. The singer is currently taking a step back from her relationship with Blake Lively since the actress allegedly referred to Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds as dragons in text messages to Justin Baldoni. Lively and Baldoni starred in It Ends With Us and the latter also directed the film. They are now suing one another for allegedly trying to tarnish each other's reputation with the additional alleged sexual harassment Lively faced on set by the hands of Baldoni. Additionally, Swift's friend Jamie King just went through a divorce and her husband Kyle Newman has physical custody of their two sons. King is allowed supervised visits with her kids and must commit a six-month rehabilitation program.

Kelce has been supportive of Swift during this rough time.

“Travis is Taylor's rock, and he will do anything and everything he needs to do to keep her safe,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “She is the number one priority in his life right now.

The Future For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

A puppy seems like a logical way to progress your relationship with your partner and Swift and Kelce has continuously been looking forward to a future together. However, getting a puppy together is not the only commitment that the two are looking forward to in the future. Back in January, Us Weekly reported that they are looking into real estate in Kansas City together.

“When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” a source told the magazine. “[The couple has] talked about exploring buying a home together.”