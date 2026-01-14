Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending some much-needed time together after the Kansas City Chiefs failed to make it to the playoffs this year.

The Chiefs have made it to the playoffs for the past decade, and the couple seemingly are keeping their spirits high with a date night in Los Angeles. According to photos obtained by PEOPLE, the pair were seen heading to Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. for a dinner date on Monday, Jan. 12.

Swift wore an oversized grey blazer while Kelce wore a green, brown, and tan loose shirt with trousers.

Travis Kelce reacts to Chiefs' playoff elimination

Following the Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, the Chiefs failed to make it to the playoffs. Kelce, who is contemplating whether he will be coming back to the football field next year after 13 years a tight end for the Chiefs, shared his frustration with not being able to make it to the playoffs.

“It's kind of an embarrassing feeling,” Kelce told his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast. “But you keep it moving, man, you keep it moving. And I'm still a fan of the game, and I still love the game, so I'll be tuned in throughout the playoffs, seeing how this thing shakes out over the next couple of weeks.”

While this was not what Kelce expected of how his January would turn out as the Chiefs had three Super Bowl appearances in the last three seasons, he shared the upside of not having to compete right. now.

“I'll get to be around some friends and family in January instead of trying to figure out how to win some playoff games,” the tight end said.

Kelce is not the only one who is frustrated with their team. Jason shared that while he is no longer on the Philadelphia Eagles — the Super Bowl champion retired in 2024 after 13 seasons in the NFL — the Eagles are no longer in the playoffs after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-19 on Jan. 11, which Jason was disappointed with their “mediocre” performance.

“I know it wasn’t the best performance this year offensively,” he said on the Jan. 12 broadcast of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. “They had the No. 1, highest-paid offense in the league and were mediocre across the board. That’s unacceptable.”

"[The Eagles] had their chances to win that game yesterday, and the players didn't make the plays!"@JasonKelce acknowledges the coaching issues throughout the year, but holds the players accountable for losing against the 49ers 😳 pic.twitter.com/EiBdITdGXs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 13, 2026

Well, there's always next season.