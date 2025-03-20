Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce continues to take a contentious turn as Taylor accuses her ex-husband of leaking their legal documents to the media. According to court filings reportedly obtained by TMZ, Taylor is seeking to have Shumpert held in contempt of court, demanding he serve 20 days in jail and pay a fine, per TheSource. She claims that his alleged actions have fueled false narratives about their split and subjected her to public scrutiny.

Accusations of Leaked Documents and Public Backlash

Taylor asserts that Shumpert deliberately leaked details of their ongoing legal battle, which she believes led to misleading reports about their divorce. These reports allegedly suggested she walked away with an extensive amount of assets, including multiple properties, luxury vehicles, and financial settlements. Taylor, however, refuted these claims, emphasizing that the division of their assets was a court decision rather than a mutual agreement. She also highlighted how the leaks conveniently coincided with Shumpert’s music releases, implying he was leveraging the situation for publicity.

The backlash against Taylor online has been intense, with critics labeling her a gold digger. She has since fired back at those accusations, maintaining that she is simply fighting for fairness and privacy in a process that has already been emotionally taxing.

Shumpert’s Response and Legal Denials

In response, Shumpert’s attorney released a statement denying any involvement in leaking information. “My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case,” the statement read. His legal team further emphasized that he has always complied with the court’s orders to keep the case’s details private.

Iman Shumpert himself echoed these sentiments, reaffirming that he had no interest in discussing their personal matters publicly. “As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file,” his attorney stated.

While the two have been locked in legal battles, it appears reconciliation is no longer an option. With allegations, court filings, and public statements escalating the situation, this divorce remains far from a peaceful resolution.