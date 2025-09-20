Some players dream of being compared to legends, others to superheroes. But if you really want to capture the spirit of what makes the WNBA special, there is no better lens than Disney princesses. They are resilient, resourceful, and magnetic, just like the women redefining the game of basketball today. With A’ja Wilson already embracing her inner Tiana after breaking the 5,000-point barrier, it feels only right to ask: what would the ultimate WNBA roster of Disney princesses look like?

Six players, all with animated roots, paired with their basketball counterparts.

A’ja Wilson poses with her new “Princess Tiana” A'Ones ✨ @_ajawilson22 Inspired by Disney’s Princess and the Frog 🐸 pic.twitter.com/4PqxHkqqSJ — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mulan – The Floor General

Every championship team needs a commander. Mulan mirrors Chelsea Gray because both see the floor as a chessboard. Just as Mulan disguised herself and mastered strategy to protect her family and country, Gray orchestrates offenses with precision. Neither flinches under pressure. Mulan’s adaptability in battle reflects Gray’s poise late in playoff games, when she takes command and finds teammates in spots only she can see.

Rapunzel – The Creative Scorer

Rapunzel may have been locked away in a tower, but once free, her imagination and flair lit up the world around her. That same joy flows through Paige Bueckers’ game. She makes the difficult look effortless, weaving passes through traffic or hitting step-backs that deflate opponents. Like Rapunzel, Paige has an innocent charm that masks a killer edge. Both thrive on creativity, both bring light to their teams, and both remind you that style can coexist with substance.

Pocahontas – The Versatile Wing

Pocahontas represents movement, connection, and balance, which makes her similar to Satou Sabally. With her long stride and graceful agility, Pocahontas covers ground the way Satou does on both ends of the court. Satou can guard multiple positions, rebound, and stretch the floor, and Pocahontas would play the same role, a wing who stabilizes her team by reading the flow and responding with instinct. They are not just versatile, they are connectors who link every piece together.

Tiana – The Relentless Leader

A’ja Wilson never needed a fairytale ending. She has been writing her own story from the moment she stepped on a WNBA court. But after becoming the fastest player in league history to hit 5,000 points, Wilson revealed that The Princess and the Frog still inspires her. “I always watch it when I need a pick-me-up,” she said, showing off lime-green sneakers with Tiana’s spirit inked into them.

The comp does not even need debate. Tiana’s journey is reminiscent of A’ja Wilson’s. Like Tiana, A’ja embodies persistence and hard work. Tiana never waited for magic to fix her problems, she built her dream brick by brick. A’ja is the same, redefining what dominance looks like by pouring everything into her craft. Both stand tall as symbols of resilience, proving that true royalty comes from effort, not shortcuts.

Elsa – The Icy Superstar

Elsa’s story is not about becoming powerful, it is about embracing the power she already had. That is why she aligns with Breanna Stewart. Calm, unshakable, and capable of freezing games at will, Elsa represents the kind of inevitability Stewart brings to the WNBA. Whether inside the paint or pulling up from deep, Stewart dominates with the same icy composure that defines Elsa. They both bend reality to their will, leaving opponents in awe.

Merida – The Scoring Spark

Every great team needs fire off the bench, and that is where Merida comes in. Independent, fearless, and driven, Merida brings the same energy Kelsey Plum provides in Las Vegas. When the ball finds her hands, something explosive is about to happen. Just as Merida never let tradition define her, Plum reshaped her role into instant offense and emotional edge. Both are built to change momentum in an instant.

Closing Thoughts

Put this roster together and you have a team as balanced as it is dangerous. Mulan controls the tempo, Rapunzel provides creativity, Pocahontas stabilizes the wings, Elsa and Tiana anchor the frontcourt, and Merida injects firepower whenever needed.

What makes the comp work is not just aesthetics, it is philosophy. Disney princesses teach lessons of courage, resilience, and adaptability, the same traits the best hoopers rely on when the lights are brightest. A’ja Wilson’s Tiana-inspired milestone only cemented the truth. When you bring together basketball royalty with Disney royalty, you don't just get fantasy, you get a reflection of greatness already in motion. So, shoutout to these Disney Princesses and the joy they've brought across the years.