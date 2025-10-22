Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren took his victory celebration to another level Tuesday night, channeling Rick Ross after a dramatic win over the Houston Rockets.

After the Thunder’s 125-124 double-overtime win, Holmgren posted a clip recreating Ross’s verse from Kanye West’s Devil in a New Dress, rapping, “Lookin' at my b—ch I bet she give your a– a bone / Lookin' at my wrist it'll turn yo' a– to stone.” The 7-foot-1 big man flashed his championship ring and mouthed the lyrics from the backseat of a car, almost perfectly mimicking Ross’s iconic Maybach scene from the original music video.

Although Holmgren didn’t have the same cinematic city backdrop as Ross, he matched the swagger. Fans quickly caught on. “Flex the ring on KD and beat him in his own shoes smh he’s gonna have legendary season,” one fan wrote on X. Another joked, “He’s worse than LeBron with not knowing the lyrics.”

Holmgren reminds NBA how scary OKC can be

The Thunder entered the 2025-26 season with lofty expectations, and Holmgren wasted no time showing why. Against one of the best defensive teams in the league, the 22-year-old finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 11-of-17 from the floor before fouling out after 39 minutes, SI reports.

Even with Holmgren out in the clutch, Oklahoma City still found a way to close out the win, with the big man’s impact looming large. His energy and scoring early on kept the Thunder afloat while MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to find rhythm, scoring just five points in the first half.

Holmgren’s improvement has been steady since returning from the foot injury that cost him his rookie year. Between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, he averaged 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, all while becoming one of the league’s most versatile defensive anchors.

He has since transformed into the blueprint for the modern 3-and-D big that is capable of protecting the rim and spacing the floor with equal confidence. His growing strength was on full display Tuesday with two and-one finishes in traffic, further proof that he’s added muscle and maturity to his game.

If this opener is any indication, Holmgren might be ready to make that leap from promising prospect to full-fledged star. His playful Rick Ross impression might have been for laughs, but his game spoke volumes.