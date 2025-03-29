One of Tiger Woods' exes is now engaged.

Rachel Uchitel announced her engagement on Friday (March 28) to her boyfriend Dan Donovan on Instagram.

“So this happened.. 💍💥❤️ #engaged,” she wrote as the first photo showed her showing off her engagement ring to the camera. The post included other photos of the couple hugging and kissing after the proposal.

Donovan also shared one of the photos on his Instagram Story writing, “She said Yes!”

He has several photos of Uchitel on his page including a photo leading up to the proposal as they overlook crystal blue water. Donovan captioned the photo of him getting down on one knee, “Something shiny for the most amazing woman!!”

While much about Donovan is not known, in his Instagram bio he writes that he is the founder Stratoscope and Ingressotek. Stratoscope is a consulting firm while the latter offers a security service for venues and other large spaces.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump

It has been several years since Woods was caught having an affair Uchitel and several other women while he was married to Elin Nordegren. The pro golfer and Nordegren have two children together: daughter Sam and son Charlie.

Unlike the other women Woods was accused of having a casual sexual relationship with, the golfer and Uchitel actually had a “full on relationship” according to Us Weekly. Uchitel denied the relationship and even spoke to Woods and Nordegren about it. However, the model “found evidence to prove the affair” after she spoke to Uchitel.

The news of Uchitel's engagement follows the news that broke about Woods' relationship with Vanessa Trump. Woods and Trump are now “Instagram official” after the five-time Masters champion posted a photo of the two across his social media.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned the photo.

Trump did not share the photos to her social media but she reshared the photos onto her Instagram Story after.

A source per the Daily Mail reports that the two share a lot of the same values.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. Woods shares two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

Their secret was kept as long as it possibly could have been given according to a source that is aware of the social aspects of the Florida suburb.

“Benjamin is like a small community and there’s nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other. Frankly, I’m surprised that it was secret for so long,” the source told the New York Post.