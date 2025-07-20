Klay Thompson has a new gig during the NBA offseason, narrating Megan Thee Stallion's workout videos.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper is known for her hilarious workout video where she narrates at an ultra-fast speed. However, luckily for fans, they were able to get a glimpse of her love life as well during her latest video, which had Thompson as a special guest and narrator.

In the video that the “Savage” rapper posted on her Instagram on Saturday (July 19), the artist and Dallas Mavericks star are lifting weights, ab workouts, pull-ups, stretching, and more.

“Not I got him working out with no shoes on lol his lil commentary,” Megan captioned the video.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's Relationship

It's unclear how long Thompson and Megan have been dating, but the hottest new couple in sports and entertainment made their red carpet debut during the rapper's inaugural Pete & Thomas gala.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

The four-time NBA champion went on to share how much he would have loved to meet Megan's late parents whom the foundation is named after. Megan's father, Joseph Pete Jr., died when the rapper was a freshman in high school from a heart attack. The rapper's mother, Holly Thomas, died in 2019 from a brain tumor.

“I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what—not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do,” the Dallas Mavericks star said.

“She has never been put in a box, or allowed herself to be in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world. And, on top of that, raise a ton of money this evening and just do so much for so many in need,” he concluded.

Megan shared how proud of herself she was as well for honoring her parents in this way. The foundation reportedly raised over $1.2 million.

“I feel like I’m carrying on a good legacy of my family name. I know [my parents are] looking down on me super proud,” Megan shared with Page Six.

The rapper shared that she wants to be intentional with her philanthropic efforts.

“I feel like if you talk about it, you gotta be about it,” Meg told VIBE about her non-profit work.

“I've been a person who been in a predicament before where I needed some help and I really had wished that someone could help me out, so when I got the opportunity to be blessed I wanted to bless others,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion shares why it’s important for her to turn advocacy into action and even sheds some light on her relationship with Klay Thompson—“…this is probably the best move I’ve ever made” pic.twitter.com/nKnGUCsHBu — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans couldn't help but notice Megan's glow during the red carpet and she shared that she really appreciates her romance with Thompson.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.

The romance is seemingly going well as Megan gifted the NBA champ an AP watch worth around $300K.