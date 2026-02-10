The rumors between Tom Brady and Alix Earle are continuing to heat up.

Both the social media influencer and retired New England Patriots quarterback were present during Super Bowl 60, which was held on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium. The pair were not seen together, but according to a source per People, the two are currently “hooking up.”

The rumored couple started making romance rumors after being spotted at the same New Year's Eve party in St. Barth's.

However, neither of them has spoken out about a potential romance.

While Brady has not responded to the rumors he did recently give some insight on his personal life or rather lack there of.

“You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” Brady told People.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he continues.

Why were Alix Earle and Tom Brady at the Super Bowl?

Article Continues Below

Brady was on the Patriots for 20 seasons and won six of his seven Super Bowl rings with the franchise. It was a no-brainer for the former Patriots quarterback to be in attendance.

As for Earle, she, like many influencers were seen taking photos and videos at the Super Bowl. However, she had a different role. She was invited to be on stage with Bad Bunny who headlined the halftime show. She was a background dancer and reflected about her time on stage on Instagram.

“@badbunnypr performance was pure love and joy and to experience it in real life was beyond unreal,” Earle captioned the photo of her standing on the field. “What a beautiful thing to have so many people from all over come together and celebrate life, family, love, culture, and unity.”

Earle was joined by celebrities such as Becky G, Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B.