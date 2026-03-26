Sarah Jane Ramos is moving on and upwards following her split from Dak Prescott.

The couple was set to get married in Lake Como, Italy, next month, but called off their wedding a few weeks ago. In a new Instagram Story post, the mom of two shared that she is in her growth era following the news.

“Growth in all forms,” Ramos shared on Instagram in an overlaying text of a selfie where she was at the gym with a friend.

Ramos looked casual in a black sweatshirt over green leggings and a white workout top.

Sarah Jane Ramos shares empowering message on 'growth' after messy Dak Prescott split https://t.co/oPq4rRFiLg pic.twitter.com/ZQpNjwf4Cq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 25, 2026

The post follows several outlets confirming that Ramos and Prescott would no longer be getting married. In a report, per TMZ, the couple notified their 250 wedding guests that their nuptials would not be taking place.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026,” the email began. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

Article Continues Below

They ended the message by signing off their names.

A rep for Ramos told People at the time that they are “both heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” They also ensured that there was not “any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up” and that the couple's choice on canceling the wedding “was a mutual decision.”

There has been speculation that the wedding was called off due to infidelity on the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's side. However, neither Ramos or Prescott have confirmed those allegations.

Prescott proposed last year after over two years of dating. The former couple share two daughters: Margaret Jane “MJ” (born February 2024) and Aurora Rayne (born May 2025) and are making sure that they are their priority moving forward.

“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” Ramos’ rep said.

“It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”