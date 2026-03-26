Vanessa Trump is supporting Tiger Woods in his first golf competition in over a year.

Woods competed in the TGL Finals on Tuesday, March 24, and had Vanessa by his side. In a photo obtained by People, the five-time Masters champion shared a kiss and hug with Vanessa before he teed off.

The competition was held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where Vanessa's daughter, her 18-year-old daughter, Kai, also attended to cheer Woods on. Woods and Vanessa went public with their relationship last year.

It had been over a year since Woods' last competition, and unfortunately, he did not pull a much-needed win. Woods' team, Jupiter Links GC, was defeated by the Los Angeles Golf Club in a 9-2 loss.

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“We got our a– kicked in the end,” Woods said to ESPN, adding, “Frustrated we didn't get it done. We had opportunities. It feels good to be back. I'd like to be back in better circumstances.”

As for next steps, Woods has not made a decision on whether he will be back to the Masters competition this year — a tournament in which he has won five times. Following the TGL loss, while he didn't give a straight answer on if fans will see his infamous red shirt on the green, he said he will be there in support regardless.

“As I said, I’ve been trying. Just this body is—it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25,” Woods said per Sports Illustrated. “It doesn’t mean I’m not trying. I’ve been trying for a while. I’ve had a couple bad injuries here over the past years that I’ve had to fight through and it’s taken some time. But I keep trying. I want to play. I love the tournament. I’ve loved being there since I was 19 years old. It’s meant a lot to me and my family over the years. I’m going to be there either way with The Loop that's going up there [his new nine-hole design at the Augusta municipal course], as well as the Champions Dinner.”

The Masters will be held in Augusta from April 7 to April 12.