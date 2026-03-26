After facing on the field at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Logan Paul and Tom Brady got to settle their differences, and the WWE Superstar may have impressed the NFL legend.

Paul's latest vlog shows his post-game moment with Brady. Initially, Brady congratulated and complimented Paul, saying he did “good.”

However, Paul was not content with this compliment from the seven-time Super Bowl champion, emphasizing that he did “great” in the game.

Eventually, Brady did concede that Paul did “great.” They hugged before Brady, then said, “I'm impressed. I really am. Good job.” They then went their separate ways.

Logan Paul and Tom Brady settled their beef at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic

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Heading into the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Paul and Brady had beef. It all started when the NFL icon called Paul's athleticism and WWE “cute.”

Over the coming weeks, they would exchange vocal barbs. They would settle their differences on the field on Saturday, Mar. 21. Brady led the Founders alongside Jalen Hurts. They lost both games that they played in, including to the Wildcats, who featured Paul.

Now, they can turn the corner on their feud. Perhaps they will end up on the same team next year if they participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, assuming it's brought back in 2027.

Paul is a WWE Superstar, and he's currently on the road to WrestleMania 42. More than likely, he will have a presence at the show. He doesn't have a confirmed match, but he's one of the company's biggest stars.

There is also a chance that Brady confronts him in WWE. Brady is a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. WrestleMania 42 takes place at Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders play their home games. That would be a great place for the next chapter of their rivalry.