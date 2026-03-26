Azzi Fudd may not have been drafted yet, but her name already sits at the center of the WNBA’s financial shift.

With the league officially ratifying its new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the spotlight has quickly turned to how the next wave of stars will benefit, MSN reports. Fudd, widely projected as a top pick in the 2026 draft, stands to gain the most from a system that now rewards incoming talent at a much higher level.

The timing could not be more favorable.

Azzi Fudd Positioned for a Historic Rookie Payday

The contrast between past and future No. 1 picks tells the story. Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers entered the league as generational talents, yet both earned rookie base salaries under $80,000. Their influence on the sport far exceeded those numbers, fueling ongoing conversations about player value.

Under the new agreement, that reality shifts immediately.

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Full wnba rookie scale contract amount Source: Annie FOS Lottery picks salary is protected year 1 pic.twitter.com/b3vGVDXDnB — Brianna Mitchell (@Brianna39702494) March 25, 2026

First-round picks in 2026 will earn an average rookie salary near $386,000. For the No. 1 overall pick, the base salary begins at $500,000 and climbs each season, reaching over $646,000 by year four. Across four seasons, that contract surpasses $2.2 million.

Even if Fudd does not land at No. 1, the financial outlook remains strong. The No. 2 pick will still earn over $2.1 million during their rookie deal, highlighting how significant the jump has become.

For Fudd, the difference comes down to timing. She enters the league just as the WNBA aligns compensation more closely with star power and league growth.

Clark and Bueckers helped push that conversation forward. Fudd now stands in position to benefit from it.