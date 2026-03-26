Style continues to shape how fans connect with athletes, and in 2026, fashion influence holds real weight. A recent study from Foresight Sports tracked online search behavior tied to athlete outfits, revealing who truly drives the culture. The results placed Lewis Hamilton at the top, with more than 1 million yearly searches tied to his wardrobe choices.

Hamilton’s impact goes beyond race day. His bold fashion risks, including a glitter-covered silver Formula 1 helmet, sparked massive attention across social platforms. Fans don’t just watch him compete, they study how he presents himself. That blend of performance and personality continues to separate him from the pack.

On the women’s side, Serena Williams leads comfortably. With over 820,000 searches tied to her style, she remains a defining voice in athlete-driven fashion. Her looks consistently merge elegance with power, keeping her relevant long after stepping away from full-time competition.

Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Ferrari Style boutique in London 📸 pic.twitter.com/12EY5B2kL1 — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) March 21, 2026

Fashion Meets Star Power

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The study evaluated 100 high-profile athletes, ranking them based on total Google searches tied to their outfits and trending fashion moments. Travis Kelce secured a strong position after his Super Bowl look, which leaned into 70s-inspired fashion and caught widespread attention.

Other notable names included LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, each known for pushing boundaries with their personal style. International stars like Jules Koundé and Maria Sharapova also made the list, highlighting fashion’s global reach.

What sets Hamilton and Williams apart comes down to consistency and identity. They don’t follow trends, they create them. That distinction keeps fans searching, watching, and engaging at a higher level.

The methodology focused on search demand and recent fashion buzz, reinforcing one clear takeaway. In today’s sports world, style isn’t extra, it’s essential.