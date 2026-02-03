Recent posts from legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady on his Instagram Stories has fans speculating he's shooting his shot with former Dancing with the Stars contestant Alix Earle following her breakup with Braxton Berrios.

The Instagram selfies were posted on Brady's Instagram Stories on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 (via People). He would later delete one of the posts. Regardless, enough people saw the posts to begin speculating.

Tom Brady has no idea what to do on a Sunday without football 😭❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/X70TEWjk0H — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) February 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

His first post was a selfie of Brady. He wrote, “So this is what you do on a Sunday,” with several “100” emojis and the Killers' “Mr. Brightside” playing over it.

In the second post, Brady, now sporting a hoodie, posted another selfie. “OK, major move… From the couch back to bed… This is what Sunday is all about,” he wrote with several face with tongue emojis.

A third post followed. Brady showed off the book that he was reading, Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley's Bill Campbell. “Even get a chance to catch up on some other things,” he wrote.

Of course, fans naturally began poking fun at him. “He's posting like a girl who has a crush,” Kelli Williams said on X, formerly Twitter. Another X user wrote, “This is how I posted in college after I broke up with my boyfriend.”

Is Tom Brady dating Alix Earle?

Since the rumors began swirling, Earle and Brady have both seemingly downplayed the rumors, which began after the two wre seen getting cozy in St. Barths. In her New Year's post, Earle seemingly fueled the romance rumors.

“Rumor has it we’re still dancing new friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :),” Earle captioned her post on Instagram. “Words can’t describe how amazing this trip was.”

Brady was then interviewed by People shortly after, claiming not to “have much time for a personal life or much time for myself.” He did, however, concede that he loves “working and I love my kids.”