Despite them being divorced, Tom Brady wished his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen a Happy Mother's Day as she welcomed her latest baby and became a new mom again.

He took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate all of the moms in his life. The images he posted included his exes, such as Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen.

“Happy [Mother's] Day to all the incredible moms I'm so grateful to have in my life [red heart emoji,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Additionally, he celebrated his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, in a separate post. Brady posted various pictures of her throughout the years, including pictures of her with his kids.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest and most inspiring woman I know. Your love is the foundation of our family! You’ve faced life’s toughest challenges with grace and determination, still always putting us first,” his caption read. “Thank you for being our rock and an example for your kids and grandkids. We’re endlessly grateful for everything you’ve done and everything you continue to be. We love you more than words can say [three red heart emojis].”

Meanwhile, Gisele Bündchen shared the first images of her new baby with Joaquim Valente on Mother's Day. She posted a picture of her holding her son, who is wearing a onesie that reads, “I love Mom.”

Who is Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen?

Bündchen was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999-2006. She began dating Brady in December 2006, and they got married a few years later in February 2009.

After 13 years together, they got divorced in October 2022. Since then, she started a relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

They welcomed their first baby together in February 2025. While they did not immediately disclose the baby's first name, they did say his middle name was River.

Early in her career, Bündchen had roles in Taxi and The Devil Wears Prada. The former garnered her two Teen Choice Award nominations. She also appeared in series like The O.C. as herself.

Brady, meanwhile, is one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. He won seven Super Bowl championships and three NFL MVPs. Brady was also named to 15 Pro Bowls throughout his career.

He holds the NFL records for the most quarterback wins, career passing yards (89,214), and touchdowns (649). Brady retired after the 2022 season. Since then, he has become Fox's lead color commentator for their NFL broadcasts. He is also a part owner of the Los Vegas Raiders.