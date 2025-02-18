Whether Tom Brady is dating or not, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will always have a Valentine. In a sweet post that the athlete uploaded to Instagram, he is posing with his daughter Vivian in ski gear.

“My forever Valentine [red heart],” Brady wrote on the photo he uploaded to Instagram Monday (Feb. 17).

Brady shares 12-year-old Vivian and 14-year-old Benjamin with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The former NFL quarterback also shares his 17-year-old son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

How Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Now?

Benjamin and Vivian just gained a new sibling earlier this month as their mom welcomed a son with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. According to Daily Mail, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “happy” for his ex. Page Six reports that he wishes her nothing but the best, and that he called to congratulate her.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before they decided to file for divorce.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

As for Bündchen announcing her pregnancy, Brady was allegedly shocked by news.

“Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung,” the insider told DailyMail.com. ‘Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time.'

“There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset,” the insider continued. “It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen.”

Bündchen welcomed a baby boy with Valente and according to PEOPLE they have chosen “River” for their child’s middle name. The first name has yet been made public.

The super model's newest bundle of joy's name has something in common with his older siblings. Vivian's middle name is Lake and Benjamin's middle name is Rein so now all three of her children have bodies of water.

Bündchen and Valente are now just enjoying one another as they navigate this new addition to their familial unit.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement when her pregnancy was announced.

“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.