Irina Shayk knows how to turn heads, and she proved it once again at Brazil's Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, per TMZ. The supermodel stunned in a peacock-inspired blue costume, strutting through the festival with the confidence of a runway pro. The annual celebration, known for its vibrant energy, seemed like the perfect setting for Shayk, who fully embraced the samba-fueled revelry.

Shayk, 39, appeared in high spirits, dancing alongside fellow revelers and enjoying the electric atmosphere of the world-famous festival. TMZ captured photos and videos of her beaming as she moved through the packed streets, effortlessly standing out among the thousands of attendees.

Beyond her striking Carnival appearance, buzz surrounding Shayk’s personal life has also been heating up. The Russian beauty has been linked once again to NFL legend Tom Brady, sparking speculation that their past romance might be rekindling. Although neither has publicly confirmed a reunion, recent reports suggest the two have been in contact, leaving fans wondering if their relationship is back on.

Fashion Risk in Milan Fuels Speculation

Shayk's Carnival appearance wasn’t her only bold statement this season. Just days earlier, she made waves in Milan with a striking topless photoshoot. The model showcased her toned physique, wearing nothing but black pants and a matching bra, strategically covering herself with her arms.

The Milan moment came amid increasing chatter about her rekindled connection with Brady. According to sources, the former New England Patriots quarterback and the model have been in touch and are open to seeing where things go. Their initial romance in mid-2023 reportedly faded by October, but it seems their story isn’t over just yet.

Brady, fresh off his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, reportedly had strong chemistry with Shayk but struggled with timing. Insiders claim there was never any bad blood between them, just circumstances that made things difficult. Shayk, however, remains tight-lipped about her personal life, stating that she prefers to keep those matters private.

With her dazzling Carnival display and bold Milan fashion moment, Shayk continues to command attention, whether on the runway, the streets of Rio, or in the headlines alongside one of football’s greatest legends.