Live entertainment has long been a cornerstone of American culture, whether it is families cheering for their team on a Sunday afternoon or friends singing along to their favorite artist. But not every venue delivers the same experience. A new study has revealed which stadiums stand above the rest when it comes to size, accessibility, and fan satisfaction, per TicketSource.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium takes the crown

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium claims the top spot with a near-perfect score of 9.24 out of 10. In just five years, it has staged 117 concerts and 269 sporting events, averaging one every five days. With space for 71,000 fans, it ranks among the largest venues in the country, and its 4.7 out of 5 Google rating shows fans are more than satisfied.

From Beyoncé’s blockbuster tours to Super Bowl LIII, Mercedes-Benz has hosted some of the biggest spectacles in sports and music. Its appeal goes beyond entertainment, as it was the first professional sports stadium to earn LEED Platinum certification for sustainability, underscoring a commitment to innovation and responsibility.

Gillette and MSG round out the top three

Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts comes in second with a score of 8.93. The home of the New England Patriots has hosted Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, the NHL Winter Classic, and is preparing for FIFA World Cup matches. Despite its 65,878-seat capacity, the venue remains accessible thanks to a nearby train station and shuttle service. Fans have rewarded it with a 4.6 rating.

In third place is New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden, scoring 8.69. Known as the “world’s most famous arena,” MSG has staged more events than any venue in the study, with 1,428 concerts and games over the last five years. Its legacy stretches from Marilyn Monroe’s birthday serenade to Muhammad Ali’s “Fight of the Century” against Joe Frazier. While its 20,789 seats make it smaller than its rivals, its 4.7 rating and unmatched history keep it firmly among America’s most iconic arenas.

The UK comparison

The research also looked overseas, applying the same criteria to British venues. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came out on top with an 8.84 score, bolstered by excellent transport links and a growing lineup that includes NFL London games and concerts from Lady Gaga to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The findings show U.S. venues edge out their UK counterparts in frequency of events, accessibility, and review scores, cementing America’s reputation for putting on world-class live entertainment.