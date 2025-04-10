Travis Kelce is not letting a rumor about his community service run rampant any longer. In the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, which he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end alluded to the massive rumor that he would be turning his recent purchase of a $3 million home into a homeless shelter.

“Some false claims were thrown out there that I was doing something in the community that I was not. I’m not even going to talk about it specifically.”

“I don’t want to bring any more attention to that whole nonsense and article and all that stuff. If you ever want to know exactly what I’m doing in the community, just go to 87running.org,” he added, referencing his foundation.

On 87running.org, the mission statement reads: “We empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities and cultivating their talent in the areas of education, business, athletics, stem, and the arts.”

Travis went on to add that his foundation does aim to help Cleveland but not in the way this rumor has reportedly been spread.

“We’re always trying to get out there and get in the Kansas City communities and the Cleveland community, but this time, I wasn't doing what was falsely claimed by the social channels or the outlets posting all this AI stuff.”

Last week, EssentiallySports reported that on The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said, “Travis Kelsey Good person, good human donates 3.3 million dollars to a homeless facility. Atta baby, Trav.”

We previously reported exactly why Travis bought the $3 million dollar home last month. According to the press release, the 6,500-square-foot home, “offers six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a spacious kitchen, providing a comfortable environment for its young residents.”

“Outside, there are gardens, a patio, and a fire pit to help create a relaxing atmosphere,” it reads. “Inside, a game room and study area ensure there’s plenty of space for fun and focus. This new home will offer more than just a place to stay—it will be a place where youth can build their independence and focus on a brighter future.”

Travis is serious about helping the Cleveland community that he was even nominated for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year award which honors NFL's players service efforts off the field.