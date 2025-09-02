Where will Jason Kelce stand when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get married? He wants to know too.

On an upcoming episode of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles center shared why he thinks he might have some competition for the best man spot.

“Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see,” Jason said. “Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

Travis was the best man at Jason's wedding to Kylie Kelce in 2018 so it's likely that he will return the honor and ask his brother to be his best man. If Travis were not to choose Jason, he is close to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was a groomsman in his 2022 wedding to Brittany Mahomes. Patrick's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as the quarterback's best man.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged

Swift and Travis shared last week that they are engaged after two years of dating.

In a joint Instagram post last month, the couple shared several photos from their engagement that included a close-up of the singer's $1 million dollar ring, candids of the couple in total bliss in a garden-themed proposal.

Article Continues Below

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

While the world found out about their engagement via the couple's August 26 post, Travis' father Ed Kelce shared that the tight end had proposed about two weeks ago.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed said to News5 Cleveland. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Ed continued: “He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine' … they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

It's unclear when the couple will get engaged but the Chiefs will be entering their first regular season game on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Rams in São Paulo, Brazil.