Travis Kelce knows how to party!

Travis and Jason Kelce were invited to Justin Timberlake’s 8AM Golf Invitational, where they were able to get some time in on the green and have enjoy in the festivities that Sin City has to offer.

“Dude, so much fun,” Travis told Jason on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast. “You got thrown into a group with two of my favorite human beings on the face of this earth, Chandler Parsons and Blake Griffin. And I was with another one of my favorite people on this earth, [comedian] Andrew Santino.”

“There's something about Las Vegas,” Kelce added. “It's just, you know, it's kinda where I feel at home.”

Jason had a good time as well but admitted he needed to maybe brush up on his golf skills.

“My first putt, I think, was, like, a 10-foot putt that I put legitimately five feet [away] to the point that everyone audibly laughed behind me,” Jason said.

He added, “Like, somebody legitimately said, ‘That can't be serious.’ It was like it was straight from Happy Gilmore. Like, I hit it, and I was like, oh, no. That thing is going nowhere.”

In addition to hitting the golf course, the guys also took sometime to belt their heart out to Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

“The first 10-15, maybe even 20 seconds, you guys were far the most entertaining crew up there,” Travis said. “And then out of nowhere, it was just like a scream-off.”

“Viva Las Vegas,” Travis said, before alluding to their 2024 Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. “Where I just can't seem to lose. I just never lose in Vegas, man.”

How is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Now?

When Travis went off to enjoy his time in Vegas, some thought it might have meant there was some trouble between the Chiefs tight end and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The couple has been dating since 2023 and has been spending a lot of time together since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February.

“Taylor and travis break up proof: *havent been together in over a month *travis spends all his free time in Miami or Vegas *taylor entire family flew to her in NYC for easter *travis unfollowed ryan, one of Taylor’s closest friends,” one X user wrote.

taylor and travis break up proof:

*havent been together in over a month

*travis spends all his free time in Miami or Vegas

*taylor entire family flew to her in NYC for easter

*travis unfollowed ryan, one of Taylor's closest friends — zain (@rual837) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the rumors didn't last long as an insider close to the couple shut them down.

“They're still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason,” the source told Page Six. “There's no trouble at all.”

The insider added that Swift was in New York celebrating Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday.

The couple has been staying out of the spotlight over the past few months and have been thinking about their futures together.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” a source via Life & Styler per via Times of India revealed.